Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.48. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 136,415 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBLT)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
