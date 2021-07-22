ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 7,135,450 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,011,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,135,450 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 20.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 10.05% of Seagate Technology worth $1,766,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 50,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

