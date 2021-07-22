Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.41. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

