Utah Retirement Systems Sells 46,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 244,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,340,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

