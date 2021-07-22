Utah Retirement Systems Sells 23,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $38,594,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 30.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 364,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

