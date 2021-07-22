Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,072 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $27,644,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,578,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,380,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,494,000 after purchasing an additional 444,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 276,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

