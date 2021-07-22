Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

