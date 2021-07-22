US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $237.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $975.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

ECOL traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $36.91. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,719. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

