US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

