US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

