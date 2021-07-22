US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EPD opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

