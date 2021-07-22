Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPWK opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Upwork has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

