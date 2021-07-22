United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

