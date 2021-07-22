United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,587 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

