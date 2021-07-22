Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

