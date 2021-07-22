UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $45.61 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

