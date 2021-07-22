UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

