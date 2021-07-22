UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 620,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.