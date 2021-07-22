UBS Group AG Sells 47,471 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Realogy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Realogy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

