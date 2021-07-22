UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.