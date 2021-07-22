UBS Group AG Has $235,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

