UBS Group AG Has $230,000 Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

