UBS Group AG Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000.

NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88.

