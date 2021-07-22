UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

