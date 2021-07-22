UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

