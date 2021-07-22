UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $8,857,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

