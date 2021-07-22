UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Knoll worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $11,002,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knoll by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 203,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

