UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,526 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.