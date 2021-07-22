UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDX stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

