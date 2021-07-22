UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,728 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

