Tyson J. Wagler Purchases 545 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Tyson J. Wagler purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $19,990.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.