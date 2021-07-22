Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $538,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.53.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

