Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,800 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

