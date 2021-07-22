Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 38,150 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,805,000.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

