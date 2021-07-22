Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 171.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,552 shares of company stock worth $5,229,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.