Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,913 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $457.69 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

