Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TKGBY stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.