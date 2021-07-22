Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TUP opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

