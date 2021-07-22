Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Cohu stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.