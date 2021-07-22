Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,063 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.