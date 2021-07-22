Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 1,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

