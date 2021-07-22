TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 87,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

