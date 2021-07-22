Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $1.85 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

