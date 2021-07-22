Tremont Mortgage Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

