Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09.

In other news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

