TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

