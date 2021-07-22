TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TACT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

