Traders Purchase High Volume of Guess’ Put Options (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,163 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,317% compared to the average volume of 255 put options.

GES opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guess’ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guess’ by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Guess’ by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

