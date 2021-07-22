Traders Buy Large Volume of CNH Industrial Put Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 469 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188,444 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

