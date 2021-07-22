Traders Buy Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 434 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

